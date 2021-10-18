Charlotte City Council meetings back open to the public

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A return to a limited sense of normal at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center happens Monday.

Those who want to sit in on public meetings in person can do so.

The government center closed last spring due to COVID-19 protocols, but starting Monday, it is back open to the public. The first public meeting is a Charlotte City Council strategy session set for the afternoon.

A couple of things to note is the city council will be meeting in the conference room instead of the council chamber, so seating will be limited. There will, however, be an overflow space with a video feed.

Additionally, the government center won’t be open to the public every day all week - not just yet. Residents will be able to attend all meetings of the full Charlotte City Council, but not committee meetings.

The building is open for all full Mecklenburg County Commission meetings. The doors will open 30 minutes prior to all of these meetings and will close 15 minutes afterward.

When asked, the county public health director said there are safe ways to hold public meetings now that more people are vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, for those who still don’t feel comfortable going in person, all city council and committee meetings will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

