NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte City Council meetings back open to the public

The government center closed last spring due to COVID-19 protocols, but starting Monday, it is back open to the public.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A return to a limited sense of normal at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center happens Monday.

Those who want to sit in on public meetings in person can do so.

Related: City of Charlotte announces reopening of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center

The government center closed last spring due to COVID-19 protocols, but starting Monday, it is back open to the public. The first public meeting is a Charlotte City Council strategy session set for the afternoon.

A couple of things to note is the city council will be meeting in the conference room instead of the council chamber, so seating will be limited. There will, however, be an overflow space with a video feed.

Additionally, the government center won’t be open to the public every day all week - not just yet. Residents will be able to attend all meetings of the full Charlotte City Council, but not committee meetings.

The building is open for all full Mecklenburg County Commission meetings. The doors will open 30 minutes prior to all of these meetings and will close 15 minutes afterward.

When asked, the county public health director said there are safe ways to hold public meetings now that more people are vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, for those who still don’t feel comfortable going in person, all city council and committee meetings will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gastonia Police are asking the public for help to find 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin.
Ex-boyfriend charged after body of missing Gastonia woman found in S.C.
Police Lights
North Carolina man jailed for setting girlfriend on fire
S. Mint Street Homicide
21-year-old fatally shot and killed in southwest Charlotte before driving to uptown and succumbing to injuries
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
(Source: AP)
Dollar General shooting leaves one dead, another seriously injured

Latest News

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 and Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team gearing up for US Grand Prix
The future of a very large piece of property across the street from Bank of America Stadium...
Charlotte leaders to discuss rezoning Pipe and Foundry property
A return to a limited sense of normal at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center happens...
Charlotte City Council meetings back open to the public
The future of a very large piece of property across the street from Bank of America Stadium...
Charlotte City Council to discuss rezoning Pipe and Foundry property