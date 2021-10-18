Charlotte City Council to discuss rezoning Pipe and Foundry property

This article has 213 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 3 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The future of a very large piece of property across the street from Bank of America Stadium will be discussed Monday.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has been eyeing the Pipe and Foundry property for some time now.

It is 55 acres directly across from Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte and it has been considered a strong contender as a spot to build a new stadium for the team.

On Monday, the Charlotte City Council will meet to talk about rezoning the property.

In May 2020, Pipe and Foundry announced it will move to Stanly County, effectively putting the property up for sale.

Related: Charlotte Pipe and Foundry moving to Stanly Co. after more than 100 years in Charlotte

The Monday discussion will center around rezoning the land to uptown mixed use. That could open it up to be a spot for restaurants, retail, hotels, a stadium and more.

This is one of the largest pieces of land available for development in uptown Charlotte. It also comes as Major League Soccer makes its way to the Queen City this spring.

Surrounding that announcement, the property became even more attractive to developers because of its proximity to uptown.

The Charlotte City Council meets at 3 p.m. Stay with WBTV for more on Monday’s meeting.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.