NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte City Council to discuss rezoning Pipe and Foundry property

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has been eyeing the Pipe and Foundry property for some time now.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 213 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 3 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The future of a very large piece of property across the street from Bank of America Stadium will be discussed Monday.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has been eyeing the Pipe and Foundry property for some time now.

It is 55 acres directly across from Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte and it has been considered a strong contender as a spot to build a new stadium for the team.

On Monday, the Charlotte City Council will meet to talk about rezoning the property.

In May 2020, Pipe and Foundry announced it will move to Stanly County, effectively putting the property up for sale.

Related: Charlotte Pipe and Foundry moving to Stanly Co. after more than 100 years in Charlotte

The Monday discussion will center around rezoning the land to uptown mixed use. That could open it up to be a spot for restaurants, retail, hotels, a stadium and more.

This is one of the largest pieces of land available for development in uptown Charlotte. It also comes as Major League Soccer makes its way to the Queen City this spring.

Surrounding that announcement, the property became even more attractive to developers because of its proximity to uptown.

The Charlotte City Council meets at 3 p.m. Stay with WBTV for more on Monday’s meeting.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gastonia Police are asking the public for help to find 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin.
Ex-boyfriend charged after body of missing Gastonia woman found in S.C.
Police Lights
North Carolina man jailed for setting girlfriend on fire
S. Mint Street Homicide
21-year-old fatally shot and killed in southwest Charlotte before driving to uptown and succumbing to injuries
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
(Source: AP)
Dollar General shooting leaves one dead, another seriously injured

Latest News

The future of a very large piece of property across the street from Bank of America Stadium...
Charlotte City Council to discuss rezoning Pipe and Foundry property
5-year-old girl killed in a wrong way crash is remembered in Rock Hill
5-year-old girl killed in a wrong way crash is remembered in Rock Hill
5-year-old girl killed in a wrong way crash is remembered in Rock Hill
5-year-old girl killed in a wrong way crash is remembered in Rock Hill
Ex-boyfriend charged after body of missing Gastonia woman found in S.C.
Ex-boyfriend charged after body of missing Gastonia woman found in S.C.