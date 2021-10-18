AAA: Gas prices in the Carolinas could see another surge

This article has 263 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 18 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Gas prices in the Carolinas could experience another surge if crude oil continues to rise after already setting 2021 highs last week, according to AAA.

Though gas prices held relatively steady the past few days, the price of crude increased by 4 percent. It’s now closing daily above $80 per barrel, experts said. In August, the price of crude was in the low $60s per barrel.

“Prices at the pump could get worse before they get better,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Compared to a year ago, it now costs motorists about $17 more to fill up their tanks, with the driving factor continuing to be the cost of crude oil.”

In North Carolina, the current price of a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.10, a 4-cent increase on the week, according to AAA. That’s 13 cents more than a month ago and $1.09 more than last year.

South Carolina’s current gas price average is $3.08, a 6-cent increase from last week, according to AAA. That’s 17 cents more than a month ago and $1.17 more than last year.

The national gas price average is now $3.32, rising a nickel over the past week. This average is 13 cents more than a month ago, $1.16 more than a year ago and 67 cents more than in 2019, AAA experts said.

Check out AAA’s website for more on gas prices across the Carolinas and the country.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.