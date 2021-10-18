NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

911 call released of person complaining about homeless veteran and service dog in Gastonia

WBTV first reported on this story last week after Joshua Rohrer, a United States Army veteran, was separated from his service dog after his arrest in Gastonia.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have released the 911 call a person made to complain about a homeless veteran and his service dog in Gastonia.

WBTV first reported on this story last week after Joshua Rohrer, a United States Army veteran, was separated from his service dog after his arrest in Gastonia.

Rohrer served in the U.S. Army from 2002 to 2008 and completed one tour overseas. He now has PTSD and is without a home. He spent most of his days at the intersection of Cox Road and Gastonia Mall Drive with his best friend and service dog Sunshine, before they were separated last week.

Rohrer’s friend Dave Dowell was keeping Sunshine at his home in Shelby while Rohrer was in jail on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 13. Dowell says Sunshine slipped her leash and ran away Thursday morning.

Unfortunately, Sunshine was found dead a few days later, according to the creator of a GoFundMe for Rohrer.

‘We are a team:’ Homeless Gastonia veteran’s service dog found dead after being separated during his arrest

Rohrer has been living in a camp near the shopping center at the intersection of Cox Road and Gastonia Mall Drive for the last five months.

“She’s definitely not a pet. Sunshine Ray is a highly trained service animal that is task trained to perform duties toward my disabilities, so She is crucial to my ability to be able to function in society,” Rohrer said.

On Monday, Gaston County Police released a 911 call of a person complaining about the homeless veteran “using” a dog to get money.

The dispatcher asked the caller how they were “using the dog to get money”.

“That’s putting two and two together. They’re using this dog to make people feel sorry for them to give them money,” the caller responded.

Gastonia Police arrested Rohrer on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at the intersection charging him with resisting an officer, soliciting from the highway, and begging for money.

Rohrer says he wasn’t begging people for food or money. He says he never does, and only walks down the intersection smiling, waving, and talking with people as they pass by.

“I fought for my country, I fought for everybody’s freedom, and I feel like a freedom we should have is being able to walk where we please as long as it’s not private property, no trespassing, and if we want to stand on a public sidewalk or shoulder then we should be able to. If we want to smile and wave at people we have the freedom to do that,” Rohrer said.

Gastonia Police tased Sunshine during the arrest.

“The dog was tased and the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident are under review to determine if officers followed established policies and procedures,” a spokesperson from the department said.

“[I was] slammed around and treated like less than trash,” Rohrer says he was slammed on a police car while being arrested as officers asked for his ID card.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S. Mint Street Homicide
21-year-old shot in southwest Charlotte, drives to uptown and dies from injuries
Gastonia Police are asking the public for help to find 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin.
Ex-boyfriend charged after body of missing Gastonia woman found in S.C.
The crash happened on I-77 near Woodlawn Road just before noon.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after tractor-trailer flips in six-vehicle crash on I-77 in Charlotte
Police Lights
North Carolina man jailed for setting girlfriend on fire
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte

Latest News

Kids catching their first Panthers game
Kids catching their first Panthers game
Residents should expect low-to-no water pressure throughout the evening.
‘Several zip codes’ impacted by major water main break in Charlotte
911 call released of person complaining about homeless veteran and service dog in Gastonia
911 call released of person complaining about homeless veteran and service dog in Gastonia
Matthews Police announced that Frank Edwin Williams was safely located in Stokes County.
80-year-old man found safe in Stokes County after reported missing in Matthews