86-year-old man who went missing in southwest Charlotte found safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man who went missing in southwest Charlotte has been found safe.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 86-year-old Edward Trapp was reported missing by his family Monday morning.

Trapp had last been seen near the 500 block of West Cama Street.

Authorities told a WBTV crew on scene that Trapp has been found safe.

Mr. Trapp has been located. He is safe and in good health. Thank you for sharing. — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 18, 2021

