NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

86-year-old man who went missing in southwest Charlotte found safe

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 86-year-old Edward Trapp was reported missing by his family Monday morning.
Edward Trapp's family reported him missing Monday morning.
Edward Trapp's family reported him missing Monday morning.(Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 73 words with a read time of approximately 21 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man who went missing in southwest Charlotte has been found safe.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 86-year-old Edward Trapp was reported missing by his family Monday morning.

Trapp had last been seen near the 500 block of West Cama Street.

Authorities told a WBTV crew on scene that Trapp has been found safe.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gastonia Police are asking the public for help to find 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin.
Ex-boyfriend charged after body of missing Gastonia woman found in S.C.
Police Lights
North Carolina man jailed for setting girlfriend on fire
S. Mint Street Homicide
21-year-old shot in southwest Charlotte, drives to uptown and dies from injuries
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
(Source: AP)
Dollar General shooting leaves one dead, another seriously injured

Latest News

The sign was posted to the front of the house on Gheen Road last week.
After two murders, numerous drug calls, Gheen Road house in Rowan County declared ‘nuisance’
Timothy James "T.J." Long was found shot to death in the 300 block of Ted Lane.
Homicide investigation underway in Rowan County
Craig Pierce is seen here confronting an officer during the June 27 traffic stop.
Rowan County Commissioner seen on police video during traffic stop pleads guilty to impaired driving
Ambulance
Single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County kills one, troopers say