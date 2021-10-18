86-year-old man who went missing in southwest Charlotte found safe
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 86-year-old Edward Trapp was reported missing by his family Monday morning.
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man who went missing in southwest Charlotte has been found safe.
Trapp had last been seen near the 500 block of West Cama Street.
Authorities told a WBTV crew on scene that Trapp has been found safe.
