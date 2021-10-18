80-year-old man reported missing in Matthews

NC DHHS Flu
Matthews Police is asking the public to please help to find Frank Edwin Williams, who was last seen on Matthews Mint Hill Road on Sunday around 6:45 p.m.
Matthews Police is asking the public to please help to find Frank Edwin Williams, who was last seen on Matthews Mint Hill Road on Sunday around 6:45 p.m.(Matthews Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for an 80-year-old man who was reported missing from Matthews.

Matthews Police is asking the public to please help to find Frank Edwin Williams, who was last seen on Matthews Mint Hill Road on Sunday around 6:45 p.m. 

Police say he was driving a dark gray Honda Odyssey with a registration plate number if TZS3019 N.C. 

He is described as a white male, standing 5′09″ tall and weighing 170 pounds, bald, with blue eyes. 

He was last seen wearing a light blue dress shirt, black dress pants, and black dress shoes.

If anyone has information, please call 704-847-45555 or 911.

