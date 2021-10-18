5-year-old girl killed in a wrong way crash is remembered in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Several dozen people came out to Rock Hill on Sunday to honor a 5-year-old girl killed in a wrong-way crash in Rock Hill.

A week ago, officials say, a woman was headed southbound in the northbound lane of Interstate 77 when she crashed into another vehicle.

Her front-seat-passenger, Rylee Pate, was pronounced dead at the scene, and troopers say, she wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

At today’s vigil, the community came together to remember the positive memories of this young life.

“I just want to hold her, kiss her, but I know she’s in a much, much better place,” said one person at today’s event.

Pate was a student, cheerleader, and a beloved member of the community.

Today, family, friends, teachers, coaches, and more showed up to honor her.

“She brought her own energy to the party and so whenever Riley walked into the building, you just knew she was there. She was a bright, bubbly young girl and it’s just a sad, sad thing that she’s no longer with us anymore,” said Rock Hill city councilwoman Nikita L. Jackson.

She says the event was held at Miracle Park because it’s where Pate was supposed to have a play date.

“So that’s why we’re here today, because she wasn’t able to make it, but we’re coming here today to come and celebrate the life that she lived,” said Jackson.

At today’s vigil, several dozen, many of them children, got up to support their sister.

“I know that God’s going to give her all the shoes she wants, all of the clothes she wants, everything she wants, and I really hopes he does, and he should treat her well,” said one child at today’s event.

The female driver in Pate’s vehicle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All 3 people in the other vehicle were killed.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.