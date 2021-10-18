17-year-old girl reported missing from Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl they say has been missing from Matthews since Sunday.

Matthews Police are asking for the public’s help to find Makenzie Ann LeGrande.

Her last known location was walking in the area of Oscar Drive on Sunday, Oct. 17, around 1 a.m.

Police say she is described as a white female, standing about 5′7″ tall, weighing 115 pounds., with medium-length brown hair and light blue/grayish eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to please call 704-847-5555.

