1 dead, 1 seriously injured after tractor trailer flips over on I-77 in Charlotte

The crash happened on I-77 near Woodlawn Road just before noon.(Sky 3/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say one person is dead and one person is seriously injured after a tractor-trailer flipped over on I-77 in Charlotte Monday morning.

The crash happened on I-77 near Woodlawn Road just before noon.

Mecklenburg EMS says one person died on the scene while another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte Fire Department says I-77 North is completely shut down at Woodlawn Road while I-77 South in the same area is down to one lane.

Fire officials say drivers should seek an alternate route if possible.

Officials have not provided any other information about what happened.

