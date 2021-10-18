1 dead, 1 seriously injured after tractor trailer flips over on I-77 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say one person is dead and one person is seriously injured after a tractor-trailer flipped over on I-77 in Charlotte Monday morning.

The crash happened on I-77 near Woodlawn Road just before noon.

Mecklenburg EMS says one person died on the scene while another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte Fire Department says I-77 North is completely shut down at Woodlawn Road while I-77 South in the same area is down to one lane.

North Bound I-77 @ Woodlawn Rd complete shutdown, South Bound I-77 down to 1 lane due to Motor Vehicle Accident; seek alternate route pic.twitter.com/i8zxNnTlNT — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 18, 2021

Fire officials say drivers should seek an alternate route if possible.

Officials have not provided any other information about what happened.

