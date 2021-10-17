NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Town of Spencer announces 2021-22 Hometown Innovation Grant

Partnership with Duke Energy Foundation and Salisbury Community Development Corporation to fund innovative storefront revitalization projects
Randy Welch, Duke Energy's District Manager for Gov Affairs/External Relations presented an...
Randy Welch, Duke Energy's District Manager for Gov Affairs/External Relations presented an award for the Hometown Innovation Grant program on behalf of the Duke Energy Foundation in late September. Pictured (left to right) are: Chanaka Yatawara - Salisbury Community Development Corporation; Peter Franzese - Town of Spencer; Randy Welch - Duke Energy; Amy Ray - Pinocchio's of Spencer and Spencer Community Appearance Commission; Kyle Harris - Town of Spencer/Salisbury Community Development Corporation; Spencer Mayor Jonathan Williams; Skye Allan - Town of Spencer/Lead for North Carolina Fellow(Town of Spencer)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer is excited to announce the launch of the 2021-22 Hometown Innovation Grant, providing a transformational opportunity to improve storefronts in Spencer. This program is a unique, one-time competitive grant made possible by a collaboration among the Town of Spencer, the Duke Energy Foundation, and the Salisbury Community Development Corporation.

The program will provide grant assistance to eligible small businesses and organizations for enhancements to facades and for the introduction of new outdoor amenities such as seating, signage, planters, café fences, art, lighting, and more. Examples of eligible applicants include businesses, property owners, tenants, and civic/charitable organizations located along the Salisbury Avenue Corridor and within the Main Street district.

In August, the Board of Aldermen adopted a new policy for the Salisbury Avenue Corridor Improvement Grant. This enhanced the Town’s former “commercial facade grant” and was supported through an expanded budget of $10,000, allowing a maximum grant award to increase from $500 to $2,000 per project, on a 50/50 matching basis. The Town’s partners at the Salisbury Community Development Corporation subsequently received a generous award from the Duke Energy Foundation in the amount of $25,000 to administer a microgrant program.

In response, in October the Board of Aldermen approved a new, one-time Hometown Innovation Grant for the current fiscal year. The new grant leverages Spencer’s $10,000 grant program with the Duke Energy Foundation’s funding, using a streamlined, yet scalable process for applicants.

Thanks to the Duke Energy funding, the Hometown Innovation Grant will provide up to $2,500 in funding to awarded projects with no match required. Projects of a larger scale (over $2,500) can request up to $2,000 more with a dollar-for-dollar match. For example, a larger project that would cost about $5,500 would be eligible to request a total of $4,000.

“The Town of Spencer is excited for this partnership with the Salisbury Community Development Corporation and the support from the Duke Energy Foundation to further enhance our commercial grant program,” said Town Manager Peter Franzese. “This level of support allows us to encourage transformational investments in the core of our Town and provide significant resources to local businesses and organizations. Thank you to everyone involved in making this possible.”

Grant guidelines prioritize creative and innovative design contributions and projects that transform blighted facades and inactive streetscapes.

Full details, the application, and more information is available at spencernc.gov/2021-hometown-innovation-grant. Program packets are also available in the front lobby of Town Hall, 600 South Salisbury Avenue. Prospective applicants are encouraged to carefully review the program guidelines to learn about eligibility and other requirements.

The deadline to submit an application is 12:00 noon on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. All inquiries and application submittals should be sent to: Kyle Harris, Spencer Planning & Zoning Administrator, kharris@townofspencer.com.

The Town anticipates the selection process to take place in December with awards announced in January 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Dollar General shooting leaves one dead, another seriously injured
One dead, another injured at Concord sports bar shooting
Joshua Rohrer's two-year-old service dog Sunshine has been missing since Thursday.
‘We are a team:’ Homeless Gastonia veteran’s service dog found dead after being separated during his arrest
Wreck involving tractor-trailer leaves woman dead in Troutman
‘Complete and utter lie’: Customers charged thousands more after Charlotte moving company’s...
‘Complete and utter lie’: Customers charged thousands more after Charlotte moving company’s estimate agreed upon

Latest News

“I am thrilled and honored to become part of the Downtown Salisbury, Inc. and City of Salisbury...
Sada Stewart Troutman to lead Salisbury’s Downtown Development team
Salisbury residents encouraged to vote now to advance Downtown Salisbury.
Downtown Salisbury looking for votes as it tries for a $25,000 prize
CMPD is investigating a homicide at a north Charlotte apartment complex.
Homicide investigation underway at north Charlotte apartment complex
Do you believe in ghosts? There have been sightings at several local spots.
Caroline and Leigh learn about the most haunted places in North Carolina