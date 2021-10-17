NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

SLED releases Alex Murdaugh arrest warrants

Alex Murdaugh was booked on Saturday into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the South...
Alex Murdaugh was booked on Saturday into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.(Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh was booked on Saturday into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.

Murdaugh was arrested on Thursday in Florida on two felony counts of obtaining property under false pretense. The charges stem from SLED’s investigation into misappropriated settlement funds in the death of Murdaugh’s long-time housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

Affidavits released Saturday state Murdaugh “coordinated with Ms. Satterfield’s family to sue himself in order to seek an insurance settlement with the stated intent to the proceeds to the Satterfield family to pay for funeral expenses and monetary compensation for Satterfield’s children.”

Murdaugh recommended the family hire Cory Fleming to represent them and Fleming brokered insurance settlements totaling more than $4 million, with more than $2 million designated for the Satterfield family, an affidavit states.

According to affidavits, the Satterfield family were never notified of the settlements, nor did they receive the settlements. Instead, checks totaling more than $3 million were written by Fleming to a bank account owned by Murdaugh titled “Forge” that was used to “facilitate and conceal his misappropriation of the funds in question,” affidavits state.

The state Attorney General’s Office says Murdaugh’s bond hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesbound Fairview Road in Charlotte's SouthPark area was closed Friday morning following a...
Police: One killed in crash near SouthPark Mall in Charlotte
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant...
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant daycare rooms
‘Complete and utter lie’: Customers charged thousands more after Charlotte moving company’s...
‘Complete and utter lie’: Customers charged thousands more after Charlotte moving company’s estimate agreed upon
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
Joshua Rohrer's two-year-old service dog Sunshine has been missing since Thursday.
‘We are a team:’ Homeless Gastonia veteran’s service dog found dead after being separated during his arrest

Latest News

Fire blazes outside mulch supply facility in Huntersville
Fire blazes outside mulch supply facility in Huntersville
Hail, Mary! High school’s halftime show is a drag pageant
Hail, Mary! High school’s halftime show is a drag pageant
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
Officials: Inmate held cellmate hostage, charges pending
Officials: Inmate held cellmate hostage, charges pending