NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Shooting on Grambling State University campus leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

Several people were injured and at least one has died due to their injuries.
Several people were injured and at least one has died due to their injuries.(KNOE)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Grambling State University sent out a statement on their Facebook page following a shooting that occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.

The incident took place in the quad area of the campus during a homecoming event. Security was at the scene of the event. All people present at the event were sheltered in place.

Several victims were confirmed at the scene, one of them a student. The student was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and another non-student victim died.

“Our campus community has worked tirelessly to keep our students and others safe for the homecoming activities,” said Grambling State President Rick Gallot in a statement. “Yet, with all of our planning and coordination with our local, parish, regional, and state law enforcement partners, we still find ourselves grieving the loss of life and injuries just as too many communities in our country have experienced as well. Why would someone come to the campus of our Dear Ole Grambling and shoot innocent people?”

The campus has since been cleared for normal operations following the lockdown. Homecoming events for Oct. 17 have been canceled and so have classes for Monday, Oct. 18.

Louisiana State Police are currently investigating the shooting. If you have any information regarding the shooting you are asked to call LSP at (318) 345-0000 or GSUPD (318) 374-2222.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Dollar General shooting leaves one dead, another seriously injured
One dead, another injured at Concord sports bar shooting
Joshua Rohrer's two-year-old service dog Sunshine has been missing since Thursday.
‘We are a team:’ Homeless Gastonia veteran’s service dog found dead after being separated during his arrest
Wreck involving tractor-trailer leaves woman dead in Troutman
‘Complete and utter lie’: Customers charged thousands more after Charlotte moving company’s...
‘Complete and utter lie’: Customers charged thousands more after Charlotte moving company’s estimate agreed upon

Latest News

Randy Welch, Duke Energy's District Manager for Gov Affairs/External Relations presented an...
Town of Spencer announces 2021-22 Hometown Innovation Grant
At least four people were shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile. (Source: WPMI...
Arrest made in shooting near high school football game that left multiple hurt, reports say
“I am thrilled and honored to become part of the Downtown Salisbury, Inc. and City of Salisbury...
Sada Stewart Troutman to lead Salisbury’s Downtown Development team
Salisbury residents encouraged to vote now to advance Downtown Salisbury.
Downtown Salisbury looking for votes as it tries for a $25,000 prize
FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's...
Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital