Sada Stewart Troutman to lead Salisbury’s Downtown Development team

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Sada Stewart Troutman will assume the role of Downtown Salisbury, Inc. (DSI)/Downtown Development Director, following a comprehensive candidate search. Her first day in the new role is Monday, Nov. 29.

As director, Stewart Troutman will lead the three-person Downtown Development team, who manages initiatives to improve, preserve, and enhance the overall appearance and economic vitality of Downtown Salisbury. The team operates as a City of Salisbury department with a direct relationship with DSI and its board of directors as part of the semi-public/private partnership with the Main Street program.

Most recently, Stewart Troutman served as executive director of the Historic Salisbury Foundation. There, she managed the maintenance of all properties in the Foundation’s permanent collection, worked collaboratively with the city of Salisbury and Rowan County on local initiatives for economic and residential revitalization, and advocated for historic preservation policies, properties and projects.

”After an exhaustive search in the midst of a global pandemic, we’re excited to have found our new executive director right here in our community,” said Salisbury City Manager W. Lane Bailey. “I have always been impressed with Sada and her accomplishments as head of the Historic Salisbury Foundation and as an ex-officio member of DSI’s Board of Directors. She brings a wealth of knowledge about historic preservation that will serve us well as we begin projects such as the Empire Hotel revitalization and implement the Downtown Master Plan. I have no doubt that she will serve us well as Downtown Development Director.”

”I am delighted that Sada will be taking on the role of Executive Director for Downtown Salisbury, Inc.,” said DSI Board Chairman Gianni Moscardini. “She has been an engaged and contributing member of the DSI Board of Directors in her capacity as Executive Director of the Historic Salisbury Foundation, one of DSI’s community partners. Her experience on the DSI board will enable her to “hit the ground running” in her new role.“

”I am thrilled and honored to become part of the Downtown Salisbury, Inc. and City of Salisbury team as the new Downtown Development Director,” said Stewart Troutman. “My time at Historic Salisbury Foundation has taught me so much, and most importantly has instilled in me a deep love of all things Salisbury. Downtown Salisbury is a unique and authentic community that I am excited to be able to work to promote and enhance, with the support of the DSI Board and City staff. At the end of the day, I care most about helping Salisbury become the vibrant historic city we all know it can be, and I am proud to know that my past work with HSF, and now my future work with DSI will continue to contribute to that vision.”

A cum laude graduate of Princeton University, Stewart Troutman earned a master’s degree in historic preservation from the Clemson University/College of Charleston graduate school program. She is a published journal author and has secured a number of successful grant awards.

DSI was formed in 1980 and Incorporated in 1983. A Main Street America™ accredited program, Downtown Salisbury, Inc. is a leading program among the national network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities who share both a commitment to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.

