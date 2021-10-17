North Charlotte shooting leaves one dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A shooting early Sunday morning left one person dead in a north Charlotte neighborhood.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a home near the 6900 block of Aulton Link Court just before 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found one person with an apparent gunshot wound. Medic pronounced them dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the person’s identity has not yet been released.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.