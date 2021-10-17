NC DHHS Flu
North Charlotte shooting leaves one dead

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, of Algona,...
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, of Algona, was fatally shot around 8:40 a.m. outside of Security State Bank in LuVerne.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A shooting early Sunday morning left one person dead in a north Charlotte neighborhood.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a home near the 6900 block of Aulton Link Court just before 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found one person with an apparent gunshot wound. Medic pronounced them dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the person’s identity has not yet been released.

This is an active investigation.

