North Carolina man jailed for setting girlfriend on fire

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man has been jailed on a $1 million bond after investigators say he set his girlfriend on fire.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a call on Monday in which a woman said her boyfriend doused her with rubbing alcohol and set her on fire.

The sheriff’s office says the woman suffered severe burns over a large portion of her body.

Deputies arrested 64-year-old Raeford Bell and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

