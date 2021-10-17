NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

No. 22 North Carolina State beats Boston College 33-7

By Jimmy Golen (Associated Press)
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Devin Leary scrambled free and threw a jump pass to Thayer Thomas for a 79 touchdown to help No. 22 North Carolina State run away from Boston College and win 33-7.

Leary threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed a 40-yard TD on the opening drive on a pass that bounced off the back of the defender before Devin Carter gathered it in.

The Wolfpack also scored on a muffed snap by BC punter Grant Carlson.

N.C. State has its first road win and three straight overall -- including a victory over then-No. 9 Clemson — since a loss at Mississippi State on Sept. 11.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Dollar General shooting leaves one dead, another seriously injured
One dead, another injured at Concord sports bar shooting
Joshua Rohrer's two-year-old service dog Sunshine has been missing since Thursday.
‘We are a team:’ Homeless Gastonia veteran’s service dog found dead after being separated during his arrest
‘Complete and utter lie’: Customers charged thousands more after Charlotte moving company’s...
‘Complete and utter lie’: Customers charged thousands more after Charlotte moving company’s estimate agreed upon
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says

Latest News

Davidson outscored Presbyterian 21-0 in the 3rd quarter and went on for the 70-35 win to pick...
Davidson doubles up Presbyterian 70-35 to win their 4th straight
Davidson outscored Presbyterian 21-0 in the 3rd quarter and went on for the 70-35 win to pick...
Presbyterian at Davidson
Howell accounts for four TDs as Tar Heels hold off Miami
Panthers place McCaffrey on IR; RB can’t return until Week 9