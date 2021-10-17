NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

New charges for convicted sex offender in Rowan County

Jonathan Ray Barlow, 48, is jailed under a bond of $220,000.
Jonathan Ray Barlow, 48, is jailed under a bond of $220,000.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - There are new charges for a man who is already a convicted sex offender.

On Sunday, deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan Ray Barlow, 48. Barlow was charged with felony first degree sex offense and taking indecent liberties with children. Barlow was also charged with a probation violation from 2015 and three probation violation charges from 2016.

Bond was set at $220,000. Barlow is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Barlow is on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry for a 2017 conviction of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Dollar General shooting leaves one dead, another seriously injured
One dead, another injured at Concord sports bar shooting
Joshua Rohrer's two-year-old service dog Sunshine has been missing since Thursday.
‘We are a team:’ Homeless Gastonia veteran’s service dog found dead after being separated during his arrest
Wreck involving tractor-trailer leaves woman dead in Troutman
‘Complete and utter lie’: Customers charged thousands more after Charlotte moving company’s...
‘Complete and utter lie’: Customers charged thousands more after Charlotte moving company’s estimate agreed upon

Latest News

Randy Welch, Duke Energy's District Manager for Gov Affairs/External Relations presented an...
Town of Spencer announces 2021-22 Hometown Innovation Grant
“I am thrilled and honored to become part of the Downtown Salisbury, Inc. and City of Salisbury...
Sada Stewart Troutman to lead Salisbury’s Downtown Development team
Salisbury residents encouraged to vote now to advance Downtown Salisbury.
Downtown Salisbury looking for votes as it tries for a $25,000 prize
CMPD is investigating a homicide at a north Charlotte apartment complex.
Homicide investigation underway at north Charlotte apartment complex