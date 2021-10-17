New charges for convicted sex offender in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - There are new charges for a man who is already a convicted sex offender.

On Sunday, deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan Ray Barlow, 48. Barlow was charged with felony first degree sex offense and taking indecent liberties with children. Barlow was also charged with a probation violation from 2015 and three probation violation charges from 2016.

Bond was set at $220,000. Barlow is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Barlow is on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry for a 2017 conviction of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.