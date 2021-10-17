NC DHHS Flu
Howell accounts for four TDs as Tar Heels hold off Miami

By Bob Sutton (Associated Press)
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Sam Howell threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as North Carolina held off Miami, 45-42, sending the Hurricanes to their worst record at the midway mark of a season in more than two decades.

Miami was in position to tie or win when reaching the North Carolina 16-yard line in the final minute, but linebacker Cedric Gray intercepted a tipped pass with 6 seconds left.

Ty Chandler ran for two touchdowns for the Tar Heels in a matchup of two teams that began the season in the Top 15, but are trying to gain traction midway through the season.

The Hurricanes are 2-4 for the first time since 1997 when they were on NCAA probation and stuck with scholarship limitations.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

