Homicide investigation underway near north Charlotte apartments

WBTV is working to get more information
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.(WLBT)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened off the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way, close to Tanglewood Apartments. One person was pronounced dead.

This is an active investigation. More details will be released as they become available.

