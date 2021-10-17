Homicide investigation underway near north Charlotte apartments
WBTV is working to get more information
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday morning.
According to police, the incident happened off the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way, close to Tanglewood Apartments. One person was pronounced dead.
This is an active investigation. More details will be released as they become available.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.