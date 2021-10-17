Video: Massive fire blazes outside mulch supply facility in Huntersville
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters battled a large fire outside of a mulch supply facility in Huntersville Saturday evening.
The fire was started outside Wallace Farm Soil Products on Eastfield Road.
A person who lives nearby said the fire started around 7:30 p.m.
“Around 7″30 there was heavy black smoke blowing toward our house,” said David Barnum. “The wind lucky is blowing the fire away from the large pile of mulch instead of toward it. Things seem a lot calmer now.”
Huntersville Fire Department was working with Charlotte Fire Department and Concord Fire Department to contain the fire.
Officials have not said how the fire started,
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.