NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Video: Massive fire blazes outside mulch supply facility in Huntersville

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters battled a large fire outside of a mulch supply facility in Huntersville Saturday evening.

The fire was started outside Wallace Farm Soil Products on Eastfield Road.

A person who lives nearby said the fire started around 7:30 p.m.

“Around 7″30 there was heavy black smoke blowing toward our house,” said David Barnum. “The wind lucky is blowing the fire away from the large pile of mulch instead of toward it. Things seem a lot calmer now.”

Huntersville Fire Department was working with Charlotte Fire Department and Concord Fire Department to contain the fire.

Officials have not said how the fire started,

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesbound Fairview Road in Charlotte's SouthPark area was closed Friday morning following a...
Police: One killed in crash near SouthPark Mall in Charlotte
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant...
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant daycare rooms
‘Complete and utter lie’: Customers charged thousands more after Charlotte moving company’s...
‘Complete and utter lie’: Customers charged thousands more after Charlotte moving company’s estimate agreed upon
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
Joshua Rohrer's two-year-old service dog Sunshine has been missing since Thursday.
‘We are a team:’ Homeless Gastonia veteran’s service dog found dead after being separated during his arrest

Latest News

Police Lights
North Carolina man jailed for setting girlfriend on fire
Fire blazes outside Huntersville mulch supply facility
Fire blazes outside Huntersville mulch supply facility (Photo by David Barnum)
Alex Murdaugh was booked on Saturday into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the South...
SLED releases Alex Murdaugh arrest warrants
Hail, Mary! High school’s halftime show is a drag pageant
Hail, Mary! High school’s halftime show is a drag pageant