Video: Massive fire blazes outside mulch supply facility in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters battled a large fire outside of a mulch supply facility in Huntersville Saturday evening.

The fire was started outside Wallace Farm Soil Products on Eastfield Road.

A person who lives nearby said the fire started around 7:30 p.m.

“Around 7″30 there was heavy black smoke blowing toward our house,” said David Barnum. “The wind lucky is blowing the fire away from the large pile of mulch instead of toward it. Things seem a lot calmer now.”

*WORKING FIRE* Huntersville Stations 1, 3, @charlottefire, @ConcordNCFire & Odell Fire are working a large outside fire, Eastfield Road at Wallace Pond Drive. Use caution & YIELD to responding units #MoveOver #WorkingFire #HuntersvilleFD Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/6hRd3o3UcZ — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) October 17, 2021

Huntersville Fire Department was working with Charlotte Fire Department and Concord Fire Department to contain the fire.

Officials have not said how the fire started,

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.