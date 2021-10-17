FALL-like temperatures have arrived

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will begin and end on a cool note! After reaching 85 degrees yesterday, highs will be running more than 15 degrees cooler today.

Plenty of sun

Highs in the upper 60s

Very little rain in sight...

If you’ve been waiting for the cooler air, the wait is over! Yesterday started out in the mid-60s. We reached a high of 85 degrees before falling to 51 degrees before midnight. Now, that’s what a cold front can do for you!

Temperature trend (First Alert Weather)

After this morning’s lows in the 40s (with a few scattered 30s), we will be in the upper 60s this afternoon. There will be lots of sun. If you’ve been putting off any fall plans so you can wear long sleeves, today is your day! If you’re headed to the mountains, highs will be in the mid-50s. Lows in the mountains tonight will be in the mid-30s.

Monday and Tuesday will bring highs in the mid-70s after lows begin in the 40s. There won’t be any rain.

Next three days (First Alert Weather)

It will get a bit warmer toward the end of the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Friday. A weak cold front will move through on Thursday but won’t bring more than about a 20 percent chance for showers.

It looks a little cooler by next weekend as highs return to the low 70s.

Make it a great Sunday!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.