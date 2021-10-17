NC DHHS Flu
Downtown Salisbury looking for votes as it tries for a $25,000 prize

Salisbury residents encouraged to vote now to advance Downtown Salisbury.
Salisbury residents encouraged to vote now to advance Downtown Salisbury.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Downtown Salisbury is in the running to capture a $25,000 cash prize in the “Independent We Stand,” Main Street small-business program.

Salisbury residents, business owners and visitors are encouraged to vote for Downtown Salisbury in the quarterfinals at https://www.mainstreetcontest.com/nominees before Sunday, Nov. 7.

In September, Independent We Stand, a national small business movement, kicked-off its sixth annual America’s Main Streets contest titled this year, “Road to Recovery,” a three-month-long, web-driven contest to help consumers, small business owners and Main Street organizations reward a deserving Main Street with $25,000 in cash and sponsor-related prizes.

Whether the local Main Street is making a comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic or never lost its staying power, Independent We Stand invited the public to help draw attention to the vital role America’s Main Streets play in the long-term success of communities by nominating and voting for their favorite Main Street.

“It has been a very challenging time for our small businesses over the last 18 months,” said Interim Downtown Development Director Latoya Price. “Winning America’s Main Streets contest would allow us to help our downtown and local businesses along their journey down the road to recovery. We anticipate that the funds would allow our Downtown Salisbury merchants to make physical enhancements, purchase equipment to comply with public health and safety guidelines and other important improvements to draw shoppers and visitors to our downtown.”

“Independent We Stand wants to help locally owned businesses not just survive the pandemic, but thrive in their communities,” says Independent We Stand co-founder Bill Brunelle. “After the massive nationwide shutdowns due to COVID, we recognize the pride business owners take in their Main Streets, and we want to help share those stories through our contest. It’s more important now than ever, to get behind these businesses with our support.”

Important dates:

 Sept. 13 to Nov. 7: Nominations and quarterfinalist voting

 Nov. 15 to Dec. 12: Semifinalist voting

 Dec. 20: America’s Main Streets “Road to Recovery” winner announced

 Feb. 14: “Show Your Main Streets Some Love” event; America’s Main Streets “Road to Recovery” winner announces plans for $25,000 grand prize

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

