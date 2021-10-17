NC DHHS Flu
Davidson doubles up Presbyterian 70-35 to win their 4th straight

By Nate Wimberly
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - Davidson outscored Presbyterian 21-0 in the 3rd quarter and went on for the 70-35 win to pick up their 4th straight victory.

The Wildcats rushed for 351 yards as a team with quarterback Louis Colosimo leading the way with 95 yards and a touchdown. Coy Williams would also have 3 rushing touchdowns.

Colosimo only completed 8 passes in the win but 3 of those were for TD. Wide receiver Jackson Sherrard had 2 of those scores include a 64 yarder.

With the win, the Wildcats are now 3-0 in Pioneer League play. They are currently tied for first place with Morehead State and Marist.

The Wildcats continue conference play next Saturday as they will be at Butler.

