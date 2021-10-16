Wreck involving tractor-trailer leaves woman dead in Troutman

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - A car wreck involving a sedan and tractor-trailer killed one person Friday afternoon in Iredell County.

Highway Patrol reported the wreck happened around 2:05 p.m. Oct. 15 on the I-77 southbound on-ramp from exit 45, Amity Hill Road.

According to troopers, a 2005 Pontiac passenger car was traveling south on I-77, exited the interstate, continued straight after failing to stop at the stop sign, and collided with a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of the on-ramp.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The driver of the Pontiac, Sara Earle Sherer, 87, of Troutman, died at the scene.

Sherer was wearing a seatbelt, and impairment is not suspected. The initial investigation indicates the possibility of a medical condition as a contributing circumstance.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.