Wreck involving tractor-trailer leaves woman dead in Troutman

Highway Patrol reported the wreck happened around 2:05 p.m. Oct. 15
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - A car wreck involving a sedan and tractor-trailer killed one person Friday afternoon in Iredell County.

Highway Patrol reported the wreck happened around 2:05 p.m. Oct. 15 on the I-77 southbound on-ramp from exit 45, Amity Hill Road.

According to troopers, a 2005 Pontiac passenger car was traveling south on I-77, exited the interstate, continued straight after failing to stop at the stop sign, and collided with a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of the on-ramp.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The driver of the Pontiac, Sara Earle Sherer, 87, of Troutman, died at the scene.

Sherer was wearing a seatbelt, and impairment is not suspected. The initial investigation indicates the possibility of a medical condition as a contributing circumstance.

