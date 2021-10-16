Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three men were arrested after an armed robbery at a Bank of America in south Charlotte.

Detectives are investigating the robbery that happened around 10 a.m. Friday at the Bank of America on Iverson Way.

Police say victims told them two men showed guns and then stole from the bank.

Detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Bank of America on Iverson Way. Multiple suspects have been located and officers are not looking for anyone else at this time. Additional information will be available following the investigation. pic.twitter.com/P0Luitv5Mq — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 15, 2021

Officers said a short time later, police saw the suspected car involved turning into a nearby neighborhood, and then saw the suspects attempting to get into another car.

Police attempted a traffic stop, and then a pursuit followed.

The brief chase ended when the car crashed at a dead-end on Spruce Street. The men then ran from the scene and attempted to cross I-77, according to police.

After searching, the three were taken into custody without incident.

They have been charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Additional information will be available following the investigation, according to detectives.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911. The public can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

