NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte

Detectives are investigating the robbery that happened at the Bank of America on Iverson Way.
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three men were arrested after an armed robbery at a Bank of America in south Charlotte.

Detectives are investigating the robbery that happened around 10 a.m. Friday at the Bank of America on Iverson Way.

Police say victims told them two men showed guns and then stole from the bank.

Officers said a short time later, police saw the suspected car involved turning into a nearby neighborhood, and then saw the suspects attempting to get into another car.

Police attempted a traffic stop, and then a pursuit followed.

The brief chase ended when the car crashed at a dead-end on Spruce Street. The men then ran from the scene and attempted to cross I-77, according to police.

After searching, the three were taken into custody without incident.

They have been charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Additional information will be available following the investigation, according to detectives.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911.  The public can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesbound Fairview Road in Charlotte's SouthPark area was closed Friday morning following a...
Police: One killed in crash near SouthPark Mall in Charlotte
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant...
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant daycare rooms
‘Complete and utter lie’: Customers charged thousands more after Charlotte moving company’s...
‘Complete and utter lie’: Customers charged thousands more after Charlotte moving company’s estimate agreed upon
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
Joshua Rohrer's two-year-old service dog Sunshine has been missing since Thursday.
‘We are a team:’ Homeless Gastonia veteran’s service dog found dead after being separated during his arrest

Latest News

How 3 young men overcame stereotypes, made history as Panthers’ first male cheerleaders
How 3 young men overcame stereotypes, made history as Panthers’ first male cheerleaders
Wreck involving tractor-trailer leaves woman dead in Troutman
One dead, another injured at Concord sports bar shooting
(Source: AP)
Dollar General shooting leaves one dead, another seriously injured