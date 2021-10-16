South End’s Greystone Pub - three-generation business - survived pandemic, still going strong after 70 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Greystone Pub is all about family – three generations of family to be exact.

It has been in Charlotte’s in South End for more than 70 years.

Greystone Pub is one of Carolina’s Landmarks.

COVID was a real challenge, but Greystone Pub says they had a few tricks up their sleeve to help them survive.

On Your Side Tonight stopped by to learn about Greystone Pub’s history and how it was it has been able to keep on prospering.

Tommy Koutsokalis’s grandfather moved here from Greece in 1941. He started Greystone Pub in 1947.

“When you come from nothing to America, it’s embedded in you to make it work,” Koutsokalis said. “So, my grandfather comes here to America starts Greystone Restaurant.”

Koutsokalis said his grandfather started the restaurant as a little spot in a bigger building.

Then, seven years later, he ended up taking over the whole building and purchased the building from the owner. He went from a small menu to a bigger menu, to a full bar to full dining, for dining to pizza, to steakhouse.

It has evolved over the years.

“So, it was never the same place longer than I say, 10 to 15 years,” Koutsokalis said. “So it was pizza, steakhouse, my dad did the whole breakfast thing, it was just what the city needed at the time. You’re going to have to adjust to the people adjusting to your city.”

Koutsokalis’s grandfather and his brother-in-law ran the restaurant until 1978l

“They continue to operate with my father who took over in San Diego and then I took over 13 years now,” Koutsokalis said. “It’s a place that is for the people by the people. It’s a neighborhood spot.”

Koutsokalis said keeping the business going through COVID was challenging, however, they continued to find new ideas to keep surviving.

“It’s something you can’t prepare for but it’s something you got to work through,” Koutsokalis said. “So, we had to come up with new ideas.”

Koutsokalis said they started trimming the “fat of certain things” on the menu, tried to be creative, and attempted to draw as many customers that they could. “I’ll never forget or regret that it brought a lot of new faces in that might not have come in here before,” Koutsokalis said. “It forced a lot of people to get on the internet and search for that next place, that next meal.”

Koutsokalis said he learned a lot about the business from his grandfather and his father.

“This whole thing’s bigger than me,” Koutsokalis said. “You know, somebody had a bad day. They come in here, it’s not about me, it’s about how can I make their night better. At the end of it, I learned so much from my grandfather, I had so many memories with my grandfather, my dad, all the staff, and customers. I just want to make not so much them proud.”

