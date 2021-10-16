Panthers place McCaffrey on IR; RB can’t return until Week 9

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have placed running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next three games with a hamstring injury.

McCaffrey already has missed two games, both Carolina losses.

The earliest he will be able to return to game action is Nov. 7 against the New England Patriots.

McCaffrey will have missed 18 of 24 games with injuries since becoming the league’s highest-paid running back following the 2019 season.

The 3-2 Panthers host the 2-3 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.