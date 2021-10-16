One dead, another injured at Concord sports bar shooting

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord police are investigating a homicide at a sports bar early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:15 a.m. Oct. 16 at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill off Gateway Lane.

When they arrived, they found one person dead in the parking lot from an apparent gunshot wound.

A second person with a gunshot wound was found nearby and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Initial reports suggest an altercation started inside the bar and ended in the parking lot where the shooting took place. Police believe this is an isolated incident.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

