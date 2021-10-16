NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Officials: Inmate held cellmate hostage, charges pending

Officials: Inmate held cellmate hostage, charges pending
Officials: Inmate held cellmate hostage, charges pending((Source: WIS))
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An inmate at the Broad River Correctional Institution held his cellmate hostage on Saturday.

Officials with the SC Dept. of Corrections tweeted that the situation was resolved peacefully after officers intervened and no one was injured and no other inmates were involved.

A cellphone and a homemade knife were confiscated during the incident, according to officials.

SCDC police are investigating and charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Wesbound Fairview Road in Charlotte's SouthPark area was closed Friday morning following a...
Police: One killed in crash near SouthPark Mall in Charlotte
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant...
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant daycare rooms
‘Complete and utter lie’: Customers charged thousands more after Charlotte moving company’s...
‘Complete and utter lie’: Customers charged thousands more after Charlotte moving company’s estimate agreed upon
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
Joshua Rohrer's two-year-old service dog Sunshine has been missing since Thursday.
‘We are a team:’ Homeless Gastonia veteran’s service dog found dead after being separated during his arrest

Latest News

Hail, Mary! High school’s halftime show is a drag pageant
Hail, Mary! High school’s halftime show is a drag pageant
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
How 3 young men overcame stereotypes, made history as Panthers’ first male cheerleaders
How 3 young men overcame stereotypes, made history as Panthers’ first male cheerleaders
Police Lights
Child critically injured after Upstate shooting, deputies say