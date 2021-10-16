NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Hail, Mary! High school’s halftime show is a drag pageant

Hail, Mary! High school’s halftime show is a drag pageant
Hail, Mary! High school’s halftime show is a drag pageant(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Vermont high school homecoming football game turned into a “drag ball” runway at halftime with a mix of students and faculty members parading in gowns, wigs and makeup, and a big crowd in rainbow colors.

As school cheerleaders wrapped up their routine at Burlington High School on Friday night, a total of about 30 students and faculty members dressed as drag queens and kings walked out onto the field.

The crowd started to chant, “Drag Ball!”

Performers paraded and danced to show support for LGBTQ people.

They also lip-synced to singer Todrick Hall’s “Rainbow Reign.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesbound Fairview Road in Charlotte's SouthPark area was closed Friday morning following a...
Police: One killed in crash near SouthPark Mall in Charlotte
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant...
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant daycare rooms
‘Complete and utter lie’: Customers charged thousands more after Charlotte moving company’s...
‘Complete and utter lie’: Customers charged thousands more after Charlotte moving company’s estimate agreed upon
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
Joshua Rohrer's two-year-old service dog Sunshine has been missing since Thursday.
‘We are a team:’ Homeless Gastonia veteran’s service dog found dead after being separated during his arrest

Latest News

Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Bill Clinton to spend 1 more night in California hospital
Ohio police officer remembered at nation’s Capitol
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
Officials: Inmate held cellmate hostage, charges pending
Officials: Inmate held cellmate hostage, charges pending