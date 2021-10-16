Dollar General shooting leaves one dead, another seriously injured

This article has 98 words with a read time of approximately 29 seconds.

HUDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - An altercation left one person dead in a Dollar General parking lot Friday in Caldwell County.

Officers say the fight broke out around 8:34 p.m. Oct. 15 on Hickory Boulevard before culminating in the parking lot of the Hudson Dollar General on Pine Mountain Road.

During the altercation, officers say Terry Dale Hefner, 44, of Hickory, and Jody Shane Maltba, 33, of Lenoir, began shooting at each other.

Hefner was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maltba received life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center and is in critical but stable condition.

This is an active investigation.

