NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Company found negligent in bridge collapse that killed man

(None)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Federal regulators say a contractor’s failure to follow established safety procedures led to the collapse of a section of a bridge linking North Carolina’s mainland to the Outer Banks, killing one worker and injuring another.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited PCL Civil Constructors with two serious violations for failing to use engineering surveys or calculations to control the bridge’s stability and avoid unplanned collapses.

Authorities say workers were dismantling a section of the old Bonner Bridge on April 14 when that section fell into Oregon Inlet. OSHA is proposing a fine of more than $23,000.

One person is dead following construction accident at old Bonner Bridge

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesbound Fairview Road in Charlotte's SouthPark area was closed Friday morning following a...
Police: One killed in crash near SouthPark Mall in Charlotte
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant...
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant daycare rooms
‘Complete and utter lie’: Customers charged thousands more after Charlotte moving company’s...
‘Complete and utter lie’: Customers charged thousands more after Charlotte moving company’s estimate agreed upon
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
Joshua Rohrer's two-year-old service dog Sunshine has been missing since Thursday.
‘We are a team:’ Homeless Gastonia veteran’s service dog found dead after being separated during his arrest

Latest News

Massive fire blazes outside mulch supply facility in Huntersville
Massive fire blazes outside mulch supply facility in Huntersville
‘I have back orders:’ retail shops dealing with delays due to supply chain issues
‘I have back orders:’ retail shops dealing with delays due to supply chain issues
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
Three arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America, pursuit in south Charlotte
In the heart of McAdenville better known as Christmastown USA, you’ll find Mona’s Boutique and...
‘I have back orders’: Retail shops dealing with delays due to supply chain issues
Police Lights
North Carolina man jailed for setting girlfriend on fire