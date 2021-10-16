NC DHHS Flu
Cold front brings BIG temperature changes

First Alert Weather: A cold front is on the way through today
By Leigh Brock
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ve likely been counting down the days until fall weather arrives. We’re SO close!

  • A few stray showers today
  • Chilly tonight
  • Mild all week

A cold front is on the way through today. That could spark off a few showers as it passes by. The best chance for rain will be in the mountains this morning. After that, there could be a few showers anywhere east of the mountains. Many areas will stay dry though.

Rainfall next 7 days
Rainfall next 7 days(First Alert Weather)

The wind will pick up during the day. Gusts could be 20+ mph at times. Temperatures will be close to 80° this afternoon.

The bigger change comes tonight. Lows will fall to the mid-40s! There could even be some patchy frost on the mountain tops. Sunday will be cool all day. Highs will be in the upper 60s with plenty of sun.

Heading into the new week, We will remain cooler than last week, but temperatures will creep back up a few degrees each afternoon. We will be in the low to mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. We will get back to the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Friday. Lows will be in the 40s the first half of the week. We will be in the low 50s Thursday and Friday.

Seven day forecast
Seven day forecast(First Alert Weather)

Rain chances are low all week too. The best chance is 20 percent on Friday as another front moves through. That should usher in more cool air for next weekend.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

