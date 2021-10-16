Chilly mornings with mild and sunny afternoons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Much cooler air has arrived and you’ll need a jacket for the morning hours!

Sunday morning low temperatures will range from the 40s in the Piedmont to the 30s in the mountains.

The NC mountains may have some patchy frost for the next three mornings. Sunny skies and mild afternoons develop for the week ahead.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Sunny and mild for Sunday afternoon; around 70 degrees for Charlotte.

Plenty of sunshine this week, with chilly mornings and mild afternoons.

Clearing skies and cooler air will arrive tonight, as temperatures cool into the 40s around Charlotte and the Piedmont with 30s in the mountains.

Some patchy frost will be possible in the higher elevations of the mountains for the next three mornings.

Sunday will feature sunny skies, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees for the Charlotte Metro area and piedmont, with 50s in the mountains.

Next week will feature more sunshine and fall temperatures, with low temperatures generally in the 40s, and afternoon high temperatures in the 70s. The mountains will have low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s, and afternoon highs in the 60s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

