Child critically injured after Upstate shooting, deputies say
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A child has been critically injured after a shooting along White Horse Road, according to Capt. Jimmy Bolt with the Greenville Sheriff’s Office.
Bolt said deputies received a call around 11:30 Saturday morning. It happened at the Tall Pine Mobile Home Park along White Horse Road.
According to Bolt, the child was taken to a local hospital and their condition is critical.
Dispatch confirmed the child is four years old.
Deputies are investigating, Bolt said.
WYFF News 4 is working to learn more.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.