‘You took a great life’: Family remembers Charlotte grandmother who overcame addiction, was killed in her home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A vigil was held Thursday night for a Charlotte grandmother murdered inside her home earlier this month.

Diane Sanders was just 56 years old.

”Diane, she was like the best of the best. She lived to travel, loved to shop. We talked like two or three times a day,” brother Kelvin Sanders said.

Neighbors said Sanders was always willing to help a stranger. She was killed earlier this month in her home on Vinton Street. Donnell Gray, 49, was charged with first-degree murder and breaking and entering.

Her family hopes her story will help someone else. Sanders shared her testimony of overcoming her addictions in a book at First Baptist Church-West.

It was one about beating odds and finding God

”I know Diane was a believer, she loved the Lord. She prayed; we prayed together over the phone,” Kelvin Sanders said.

At Thursday’s vigil organized by Mothers of Murdered Offspring, family and friends remembered Diane’s life.

Tears were shed, memories shared and candles lit.

“You took a great life. You took a life that a lot of people are going to miss. And the way you did it was very cowardly,” Kelvin Sanders said.

