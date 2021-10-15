NC DHHS Flu
WWII veteran moved to tears during 100th birthday celebration

By Amber Krycka and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TREMONT, Ill. (WEEK/Gray News) - An Illinois World War II veteran had some unexpected company for this 100th birthday.

WEEK reports a school bus filled with seventh graders from Tremont stopped in front of William C. Elliott’s home and sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

The middle schoolers started a group called Generations, and they plan to deliver more special moments for seniors.

Several drivers came by as well, honking their horns to express their good wishes.

Elliott said he loved every minute of it, and he was filled with emotion.

“It’s so exciting. It’s bringing on tears,” Elliott said. “I’m getting up in years. 99 ... 100 years, really hanging in there.”

Elliott enlisted in the military in March 1940. He went into Normandy one week after D-Day.

He was sent to England after being wounded, and he was released from active duty in the fall of 1945.

