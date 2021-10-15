NC DHHS Flu
‘We are a team:’ Homeless Gastonia veteran searching for missing dog after being separated during his arrest

If you see Sunshine, don’t chase her, you’re asked to take a picture and call 336-772-0037.
By Courtney Cole
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A United States Army veteran needs your help tracking down his best friend after being separated from her when he was arrested this week.

Joshua Rohrer served in the U.S. Army from 2002 to 2008 and completed several tours overseas.

He now has PTSD and is without a home. Rohrer spends most of his days at the intersection of Cox Road and Gastonia Mall Drive with his best friend and service dog Sunshine, but now they’re separated.

“She’s definitely not a pet. Sunshine Ray is a highly trained service animal that is task trained to perform duties toward my disabilities, so She is crucial to my ability to be able to function in society,” Rohrer said.

Rohrer’s friend Dave Dowell was keeping Sunshine at his home in Shelby while Rohrer was in jail Wednesday night. Dowell says Sunshine slipped her leash and ran away Thursday morning.

“If anybody sees her take a photo so we can confirm it’s her. That’s going to be the best thing for Josh,” Dowell said.

“I’m hoping to find Sunshine. That’s all that matters to me right now, “ Rohrer said. “She lives to work for me, we are a team.”

Rohrer has been living in a camp near the shopping center at the intersection of Cox Road and Gastonia Mall Drive for the last five months.

Gastonia Police arrested Rohrer on Wednesday at the intersection charging him with resisting an officer, soliciting from the highway, and begging for money.

“It was chaos,” Rohrer said.

Rohrer says he wasn’t begging people for food or money. He says he never does, and only walks down the intersection smiling, waving, and talking with people as they pass by.

“I fought for my country, I fought for everybody’s freedom, and I feel like a freedom we should have is being able to walk where we please as long as it’s not private property, no trespassing, and if we want to stand on a public sidewalk or shoulder then we should be able to. If we want to smile and wave at people we have the freedom to do that,” Rohrer said.

Gastonia Police tased Sunshine during the arrest.

“The dog was tased and the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident are under review to determine if officers followed established policies and procedures,” a spokesperson from the department said.

“[I was] slammed around and treated like less than trash,” Rohrer says he was slammed on a police car while being arrested as officers asked for his ID card.

