NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

US to lift restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign travelers, sources say

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2016 file photo, passengers walk to their gates through the terminal as...
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2016 file photo, passengers walk to their gates through the terminal as American Airlines planes wait to depart at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Fully vaccinated foreign travelers will soon be allowed to visit the U.S.

Travel restrictions will be lifted for foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated starting on Nov. 8, Reuters reported.

The new policy will apply to both international air and land travel, according to a tweet from White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz.

Further information on the new policy has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant...
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant daycare rooms
Dozens of people gathered near St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday evening to honor...
‘My child was loved and will always be loved’: Family members hold vigil for 11-year-old who took her own life
WBTV St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021
2021 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced!
A new ranking of public, charter and magnet schools in North Carolina by U.S. News & World...
Charlotte school is No. 1 in NC in new ranking of elementary, middle schools
Blue Ridge Parkway
Officials identify body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook as Rhode Island man

Latest News

A school official is heard telling teachers if they have books on the Holocaust, they must have...
Show opposing views of Holocaust, Texas school official suggests in recording
This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David...
Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents
A school official is heard telling teachers if they have books on the Holocaust, they must have...
AUDIO: Teachers told to seek opposing viewpoints of Holocaust
Rock Hill PD investigating after two people found dead inside home
Rock Hill PD investigating after two people found dead inside home