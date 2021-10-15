2 charged after deputies seize crack, heroin, gun from home in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - An investigation in Lancaster, S.C. with Homeland Security Investigations, the county SWAT team and the county multijurisdictional narcotics task force led to the arrest of two adults now facing multiple drug charges.

The agencies came together and served a search warrant at a home off 17th Street in Lancaster Wednesday, Oct. 13. Brenda Lachelle Harrison, 31, and Hykeim Malik Williams, 25, both residents of the home, were arrested.

Two other adults and two children were in the home at the time of the search. All of the home’s occupants were removed while the search was underway.

No one was injured during the operation.

During the search agents found suspected heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, digital scales, a 9 mm pistol and assorted ammunition, and $2,108.00 cash, all of which were seized.

Harrison and Williams were arrested, and warrants charging each of them with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity to a school or park (Stafford Belk Park) were served on them at the Lancaster County Detention Center.

Bonds totaling $20,000 were set for each of them Oct. 13. Both posted bond on these charges. Williams was released but Harrison is being held on a motion by her bondsman on a previous case to go off that bond.

The other adults in the home were not charged.

“We continue to regularly get complaints about narcotics activity in specific locations, and our task force is doing an excellent job of using that information to make good drug cases,” said Sheriff Barry Faile in an issued statement. “In this case we arrested two people we’ve dealt with before and seized quantities of three different drugs, a gun, and cash.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-274-6372, log onto midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

