Student found with weapons at Charlotte high school, principal says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A student was found with weapons at a high school in Charlotte, according to the principal.

The incident happened at West Mecklenburg High School on Friday. Principal Casimir Bundrick sent an email to parents saying that a student was found with weapons on the campus.

The principal says law enforcement was called and an investigation is ongoing. Principal Bundrick also says all students and staff are safe, and that learning and teaching is continuing at the school.

“Please speak with your students about the consequences of bringing any weapon to school. It is a violation of law and the Code of Student Conduct to bring any weapon on campus. Thank you for your support of West Mecklenburg High,” Principal Bundrick wrote in an email to parents.

