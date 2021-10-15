Spotty rain to start the weekend with cooler temperatures ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move across the region on Saturday, bringing the chance for a few rain showers, and ushering in cooler air for Sunday and next week.

Afternoon high temperatures will be around 80 degrees for Saturday with the upper 60s to near 70 degrees for Sunday.

Here’s what we are tracking this weekend:

Spotty rain for Saturday; around 80° for Charlotte with upper 50s for Boone.

Chilly morning and mild afternoon for Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

Mostly sunny for next week, with chilly mornings and mild afternoons.

Jason Myers Friday evening forecast (WBTV)

Tonight will feature mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s for Charlotte, and mid-50s for the mountains.

A cold front will move across the region on Saturday, bringing scattered rain for the mountains, and spotty rain for the Piedmont.

The best chance for rain looks to be Saturday morning into midday Saturday for the mountains, and from the late morning to afternoon for the Piedmont.

Saturday afternoon high temperatures will range from around 80 degrees for Charlotte to upper 50s around Boone and the mountains.

Chilly air moves into the Carolinas Saturday night into Sunday morning with clearing skies, and Sunday morning low temperatures in the 40s for the Piedmont, and 30s in the mountains!

There is a chance for some patchy frost for the higher elevations of the NC mountains Sunday and Monday mornings.

Sunday will feature sunny skies with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s for the Charlotte Metro area and Piedmont, and upper 50s for the mountains.

Next week will feature more sunshine and fall temperatures, with low temperatures generally in the 40s, and afternoon high temperatures in the 70s.

The mountains will have low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s, and afternoon highs in the 60s.

Enjoy the pleasant fall weather ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

