Rock Hill PD investigating after two people found dead inside home

State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony warrants in Moorhead.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A death investigation is underway in Rock Hill after two individuals were found dead inside a home, according to the Rock Hill Police.

On Thursday, the Rock Hill PD responded to a residence at The Crossing for a welfare check, where they found mail and packages at the home that appeared to have been there for weeks.

When nobody answered the door, the Rock Hill Fire Department assisted and made entry when they discovered two adults dead inside the home.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

