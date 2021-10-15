Rock Hill PD investigating after two people found dead inside home

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A death investigation is underway in Rock Hill after two individuals were found dead inside a home, according to the Rock Hill Police.

On Thursday, the Rock Hill PD responded to a residence at The Crossing for a welfare check, where they found mail and packages at the home that appeared to have been there for weeks.

When nobody answered the door, the Rock Hill Fire Department assisted and made entry when they discovered two adults dead inside the home.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

