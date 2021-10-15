Police: One killed in crash near SouthPark Mall in Charlotte

This article has 76 words with a read time of approximately 22 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a fatal crash Friday morning in south Charlotte.

Police said the traffic crash happened on Fairview Road at Piedmont Row Drive, which is near SouthPark Mall.

According to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, one person was pronounced dead following the crash.

Westbound Fairview Road is closed while detectives with the CMPD’s major crash unit conduct an investigation, authorities said.

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for more updates as they come in.

