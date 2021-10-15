NC DHHS Flu
Police: One killed in crash near SouthPark Mall in Charlotte

The traffic crash happened on Fairview Road at Piedmont Row Drive, which is near SouthPark Mall.
Wesbound Fairview Road in Charlotte's SouthPark area was closed Friday morning following a...
Wesbound Fairview Road in Charlotte's SouthPark area was closed Friday morning following a deadly crash.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a fatal crash Friday morning in south Charlotte.

Police said the traffic crash happened on Fairview Road at Piedmont Row Drive, which is near SouthPark Mall.

According to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, one person was pronounced dead following the crash.

Westbound Fairview Road is closed while detectives with the CMPD’s major crash unit conduct an investigation, authorities said.

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for more updates as they come in.

