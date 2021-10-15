Multiple suspects located after Bank of America robbed in south Charlotte
Detectives are investigating the robbery that happened at the Bank of America on Iverson Way.
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say they have located multiple suspects after a robbery at Bank of America in south Charlotte.
CMPD says multiple suspects have been located and officers are not looking for anyone else at this time.
Additional information will be available following the investigation, according to detectives.
Officials did not provide any other details about this incident.
