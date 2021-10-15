Mollys Kids: Devin Kiser has “most curable” kinds of kids cancer, but he isn’t getting “cured.”

NC DHHS Flu
Devin’s journey is complicated: This Mooresville boy is fighting the—supposedly—most “curable” form of childhood cancer.
By Molly Grantham
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Devin Kiser is starting his fourth battle against leukemia. He is a funny, intelligent 9-year-old and the latest one of our amazing #MollysKids.

Devin’s journey is complicated: This Mooresville boy is fighting the—supposedly—most “curable” form of childhood cancer. He has though, so far, been unable to beat it.

“Devin is the rare case who hasn’t stopped fighting leukemia in the past five years,” said mom Allison Kiser. “He has relapsed during treatment. He was diagnosed in 2016 with ALL (acute lymphoblastic leukemia). He immediately began treatments, including chemo (through a port, chemo through his spine during lumbar puncture procedures, nightly chemo pills, and monthly rounds of high-dose steroids. He did all that for three years and still relapsed in March of 2019.”

At that time, doctors found cancer cells in Devin’s spinal fluid.

“He had to endure aggressive chemo and ten days of brain radiation to get him back into remission,” Allison says. “Then in August of 2020, he relapsed again. This time, the cancer cells were found in his bone marrow and spinal fluid. During the harsh chemo for this go-round, Devin got an infection. That led to meningitis and encephalitis late into 2020 and ever since then he has been doing physical therapy to learn how to walk again. The only plan left for him was ten sessions of whole-body radiation, and whole-body chemo to wipe out his immune system, then replace it with a bone marrow transplant.”

On April 15th, 2021, Devin received that bone marrow transplant from an unrelated donor who was a perfect match.

It was a big success. Things went well over the summer. But then on day 139 after the transplant, this past September 1st, doctors found that the leukemia cells had returned to his bone marrow. That’s what put this 4th grader in his now fourth battle with blood cancer.

“It has been a tough five-year journey for our son,” Allison said. “The new plan is to do CAR T-cell therapy this fall. We’re hopeful it’ll work. It has to work. We need Devin to be cancer-free.”

Devin has three sisters, 13-year-old Tessa, 12-year-old Ainsley, and 7-year-old Brielle. He goes to Coddle Creek Elementary in Mooresville.

Again, his journey has been five years. This is an older photo. Kids grow, whether they’re fighting cancer or not. Look below in the comments for what Devin looks like now.

Welcome to #MollysKids, Devin.

Please keep us updated.

#MollysKids: Devin Kiser has "most curable" kinds of kids cancer, but he isn't getting "cured."
