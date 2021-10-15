Matthews police searching for woman last seen Sept. 26

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Matthews woman has been missing for almost three weeks and police are asking the community’s help in finding her.

Gabriella Mabe was last seen between 2:30 and 3 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 1900 block of Matthews Township Parkway.

She is described as a 24-year-old white female, around 5′7″ and weighing around 110 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans.

Gabriella Mabe (Matthews Police Department)

Mabe was last seen driving her black 2016 Chevy Cruz with the N.C. registration plate number HJZ-5147.

A generic photo of a 2016 Chevy Cruz, the vehicle Gabriella Mabe was last seen driving. (Matthews Police Department)

Her car has front bumper and right rear panel damage.

Anyone with information as to Mabe’s whereabouts should contact Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.

