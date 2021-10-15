Matthews police searching for woman last seen Sept. 26
Anyone with information should call Matthews police
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Matthews woman has been missing for almost three weeks and police are asking the community’s help in finding her.
Gabriella Mabe was last seen between 2:30 and 3 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 1900 block of Matthews Township Parkway.
She is described as a 24-year-old white female, around 5′7″ and weighing around 110 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans.
Mabe was last seen driving her black 2016 Chevy Cruz with the N.C. registration plate number HJZ-5147.
Her car has front bumper and right rear panel damage.
Anyone with information as to Mabe’s whereabouts should contact Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.