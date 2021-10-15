NC DHHS Flu
Matthews police searching for woman last seen Sept. 26

Anyone with information should call Matthews police
Gabriella Mabe
Gabriella Mabe
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Matthews woman has been missing for almost three weeks and police are asking the community’s help in finding her.

Gabriella Mabe was last seen between 2:30 and 3 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 1900 block of Matthews Township Parkway.

She is described as a 24-year-old white female, around 5′7″ and weighing around 110 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans.

Gabriella Mabe
Gabriella Mabe

Mabe was last seen driving her black 2016 Chevy Cruz with the N.C. registration plate number HJZ-5147.

A generic photo of a 2016 Chevy Cruz, the vehicle Gabriella Mabe was last seen driving.
A generic photo of a 2016 Chevy Cruz, the vehicle Gabriella Mabe was last seen driving.

Her car has front bumper and right rear panel damage.

Anyone with information as to Mabe’s whereabouts should contact Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.

