Man sentenced to 17-23 years in violent 2018 coworker kidnapping in Catawba Co.

CATAWBA CO., N.C. (WBTV) - A Hildebran man was sentenced for 17 to 23 years in prison after holding three former coworkers at gunpoint and robbing them.

Brendan Marshall Withers, 28, of Hildebran, was convicted Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

The crimes took place April 27, 2018, in Catawba and Caldwell counties.

Withers held the victims, three former co-workers, at gunpoint while taking money from them and binding their hands with tape in Catawba County. He then forced them into a vehicle and drove them into the Granite Falls area of Caldwell County.

An altercation ensued when one of the victims attempted to disarm Withers inside the vehicle, and it continued when the parties were outside the vehicle.

During the altercation, Withers shot the victim and then fled on foot before eventually surrendering himself to law enforcement.

Withers said at the time, the incident stemmed from compromising photos of his wife that were sent to him by his former coworkers.

“You don’t mess with a man’s wife. Me and my wife are about to separate and I just lost it,” he told WBTV in 2018.

Withers pleaded guilty to attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of first-degree kidnapping.

