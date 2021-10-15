NC DHHS Flu
Man charged with death by vehicle after motorcyclist ejected, killed in Charlotte crash

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle after a motorcyclist was ejected and killed in a Charlotte crash.

On Friday, around 7 a.m., officers responded to Fairview Road in reference to a crash. 

When officers arrived, they found a 2006 Hyundai Sonata with damage to the passenger side door and a 2017 Kawasaki EX 650 motorcycle lying in the roadway.

The driver of the Sonata, 22-year-old Dante Ybarra, reported no injuries. 

The motorcyclist, identified as 28-year-old Taylor Stutesman, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.  He was later pronounced dead as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

CMPD says preliminary evidence indicates that Ybarra was headed eastbound on Fairview Road and began to make a left-hand turn to Piedmont Row Drive South from Fairview Road when he turned into the motorcycle’s path. 

The motorcycle was traveling westbound on Fairview Road in the right lane of travel.

CMPD says the front of the motorcycle struck the passenger side of Ybarra’s vehicle, causing Stutesman to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Speed does not appear to be a factor for either party at this time, according to police.

Ybarra was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and unsafe movement.

The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash should contact Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169, extension 6. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

