‘I’ve never seen nothing like that’: Bond denied for Rock Hill mother charged in house fire that led to infant’s death

On Friday, crime scene tape was up in front of the home on Sanders Street in Rock Hill.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Bond was denied for a mother in Rock Hill who police say is charged with setting a fire in her home Thursday while her baby was inside.

On Friday, crime scene tape was up in front of the home on Sanders Street in Rock Hill. Firefighters rescued the baby from the home and rushed her to the hospital, but it was too late.

Related: Rock Hill mother charged with arson, infant found inside dies at hospital

The baby died and now the mother, 30-year-old Laquita Henderson, has been arrested and charged with second-degree arson. Investigators say she started the fire.

The child’s father said her name was Briana Henderson.

Adam Turnbull said his relatives lived in the house and he was going to grab his backpack Thursday night when he saw multiple police cars and firetrucks lining the street.

“I’ve never seen nothing like that. I mean this whole block from end to end was just covered in lights and all of that and I knew something was really wrong. And when they told me you know you can’t even grab your bookbag, I knew it was for real,” Turnbull said.

The mother is being held in the Moss Justice Center and police say it’s likely more charges could be filed.

WBTV will have more on this developing story this afternoon at 4 and 5.

